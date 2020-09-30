FINDING FAMILY: Houston woman locates and meets long-lost brothers

Back in the late 1930s, most of U.S. society viewed women having a child out of wedlock in a much more negative way than in the present.
So it wasn’t uncommon for women to give up newborn babies to adoption and keep the issue quiet to save face for themselves and family members. Such was the case for Houston resident Barbara White, who in 1937 was adopted 10 days after being born to her biological mother, Opal Pestinger, at Fairmount Maternity Hospital in Kansas City.
Pestinger was 23 years old and single. White said she understands her mother’s actions.
“In 1937, having a child out of wedlock was strictly a no-no,” she said. “She came from a small community and she would have been ostracized. That’s the way it was.”
At the time, Kansas City was more or less the nation’s adoption hub, and White was adopted by Wells and Lorene Richards, co-founders of the Richards Brothers grocery stores, which formerly operated in Houston and still does in Mountain Grove. She moved to Houston in 1956 after marrying Leroy Skyles, and the pair ran the Richards Brothers store in Houston for many years.
White opened up a bed-and-breakfast business in Houston in the early ’90s and was remarried to Jack White for 12 years before his death in May 2017.
White said her mother always tried to make her feel good about being adopted.
“The way she put it was, ‘other parents have to take whatever children are given to them, but we didn’t want to do that – we wanted to pick out a special child,’ ” White said. “As a child, that made quite an impression on me. I think that’s a good way to deal with children who have been adopted, because it gives them a sense of confidence.”
Despite having what she considered “wonderful parents,” White developed a curiosity regarding her true origin.
“There was always a little part of you that wanted to know where your roots were,” she said. “Mom and dad weren’t comfortable with that because I was their child, so I didn’t pursue it.”
But when she was in her 50s, White sought her medical records.
“I was told there was no information,” she said, “so I just sort of forgot about it.”
When her parents had both passed away, White found a copy of her birth certificate and detected some clues that she was born in Kansas City. She looked into obtaining her original birth certificate, but back then the state of Missouri wouldn’t provide it without permission from either biological or adoptive parents.
“So that door closed,” White said.
Missouri later changed its procedure and White again tried to get copies of her original records. But she ran into another dead end because her mother had falsified information.
“I had hired some people to look into it,” White said, “but the name on the certificate was nowhere to be found and everything on it was false, except her profession and age. So I forgot it again.”
But a few years ago, White’s son, David Skyles, got her interested in ancestry and they each had their DNA taken.
“There were lots of hits,” White said, “but it was all fifth and sixth cousins and that kind of thing. So I left it alone again and just thought, ‘I’m too old, and I’ll just meet my mother in heaven.’”
But Skyles kept working on it, and finally got a hit from a woman in Nebraska who was apparently White’s first cousin. David put names together, the puzzle pieces began to fit, and he contacted the woman.
“He said, ‘I have a feeling your dad might be my mother’s brother,’” White said.
The woman, Tamara Dahlgren, worked with Skyles and arranged to have her father, John Dahlgren, have his DNA tested.
“Lo and behold, we were a match,” White said. “As it turned out, I have two half brothers.”
White was nervous about making contact with the men.
“You don’t really know how that’s going to go,” she said.
But White finally got up the nerve and called John.
“The first thing he said was, ‘hello sis, I’ve been waiting for you to call,’” she said. “We just hit it off completely.”
John and his wife came from Nebraska to Houston on Aug. 19 so he could meet his sister. The date was Opal Pestinger’s birthday.
“The minute he got here, I gave him a hug,” White said. “I told him, ‘I don’t know if you’re into hugging, but I’m your older sister and if I want to hug you I’m going to hug you.’ ”
After a few days, White traveled back to Nebraska with John and enjoyed a family reunion that included her other brother, Robert Dahlgren, her 90-year-old aunt Joan Eichenberger (Opal’s sister) and some cousins.
“It was so comfortable being with them,” White said. “It really was like being with family.”
Skyles went to Nebraska to pick up his mother and meet everyone.
“It’s been a very exciting time for me,” White said. “It’s amazing.”
None of the family knew White existed because of the way her mother hid the truth.
“She carried it to her grave,” White said. “They had no idea there was another one.”
The timing of finding her family was just right for White.
“My belief is that everything’s in God’s hands,” she said. “If I would have found out when I was younger and had approached my mother, it would have caused an embarrassment because she didn’t want the rest of the family to know. My brothers would have been young men at that time and it might have been hard for them to accept that their mother had another child.
“But now they’re older men, my mother is gone, and everyone is happy about it. It’s all in the timing; I think there’s a time and place for all things, and now was the time.”
White plans to reopen her business soon, this time as an Airbnb operation.
“I’m bored and I want to get back into it,” she said, “but this way I won’t have to fix breakfast.”
Now that they’ve found each other, White will be keeping in close touch with her newly-found family members.
“I feel so blessed every day that God allowed me to live long enough to meet my brothers,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.