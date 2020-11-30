Filings for school boards in the area will begin soon.

They open 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, with the various districts.

At the Houston Schools, the three-year terms of Stacie Ely and Leon Slape expire.

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Municipal election day is Tuesday, April 6.

Brad Gentry is publisher of the Houston Herald. Contact him at bgentry@houstonherald.com

