Filings for various boards in the area will begin today. (Dec. 15)
They open 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. At Houston Schools, the three-year terms of Stacie Ely and Leon Slape expire.
In Houston city government, the terms of Mayor Willy Walker, Ward I alderman Joe Honeycutt and Ward III council member Kim Bittle expire. Voters in Ward II also will fill a seat created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Well.
Mayor Willy Walker is expected to appoint someone to fill the seat to fill the void.
County voters will elect four members to the Texas County Health Department board. One is a two-year term and three are four-year terms that are held by C.J. Smith, Madeline Miller and Kirby Holmes.
On the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of the trustees, the five-year term of Oma Inez Fockler expires.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Municipal election day is Tuesday, April 6.
