Filings for various boards in the area will begin soon.

They open 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. At Houston Schools, the three-year terms of Stacie Ely and Leon Slape expire.

In Houston city government, the terms of Mayor Willy Walker, Ward I alderman Joe Honeycutt and Ward III council member Kim Bittle expire. Voters in Ward II also will fill a seat created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Well.

County voters will elect four members to the Texas County Health Department board. One is a two-year term and three are four-year terms that are held by C.J. Smith, Madeline Miller and Kirby Holmes.  

On the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of the trustees, the five-year term of Oma Inez Fockler expires.

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Municipal election day is Tuesday, April 6.

