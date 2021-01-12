Filings close Tuesday for various positions involving school boards, city councils, county boards and townships.
The election is April 6.
Here is a roundup:
Four persons have filed for a seat on the Houston board of education. They are Jeff Crites, Rob Harrington, Erin Abney and Brittany Salazar. Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.
Four seats will be filled on the Texas County Health Department board. Incumbents C.J. Smith, Kirby Holmes and Madeline Miller are seeking re-election. One unexpired term on the board created with the resignation of Sally Smith also will filled. The appointee, Jim Hagler, filed.
Joleen Durham is seeking a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. Oma Inez Fockler does not plan to file for re-election.
Don Romines is challenging Mayor Willy Walker. Joe Honeycutt, who serves in the Ward I, filed for re-election, as did Kim Bittle in Ward III. Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II, where one year remains. The other Ward II seat on the ballot is held by Michael Weakly, who refiled. Last Thursday, Glen McKinney completed paperwork for the one-year Ward II term.
Raymondville School: Three have filed for seats on the Raymondville board of education. They are Shelbi Dixon, Allan Branstetter and Doug Swan. Branstetter and Swan are the incumbents.
Plato Schools: Three persons have filed — Clint Todd, Michael Sternberg and Dalton Quick. Todd and Mike Humphrey are the incumbents.
Success School: Incumbent Alva McCown has filed a three-year term. The terms of incumbents Lanny Cline, three-year term; and Beth McNew, two-year term, also expire.
