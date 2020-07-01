The Texas County Health Department is reporting a fifth case of COVID-19 associated with the county.

On Wednesday morning, it said contact tracing indicates it is linked to a case in Laclede County. The patient has been visiting that area for several weeks and remains there while isolating at home, it said in a post on a social media post.

“Each of us must not assume unless a potential community exposure happens in the town where we live, that it means “no risk.” COVID-19 is widespread throughout the entire United States,” it wrote.

The department said per the Centers for Disease Control: “Every activity {shopping, work, school, public events, travel, recreation, family gatherings} that involves contact with others has some degree of risk right now. Knowing if you are at increased risk for severe illness and understanding the risks associated with different activities of daily living can help you make informed decisions about which activities to resume and what level of risk you will accept.”

“We highly encourage everyone to practice basic preventative measures to decrease their own risk of any type of respiratory illness anytime and the spread of COVID-19 within the community. Practice proper and frequent handwashing, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently used surfaces and stay home when sick,” the department wrote.

