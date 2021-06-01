COVID-19 CASES

There have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Thirteen are in isolation at home, and two are hospitalized, it said. 

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,765 cases. The death count is at 24. 

