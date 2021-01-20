Filings closed Tuesday for various positions involving school boards, city councils, county boards and townships.
The election is April 6.
(This list will be updated as political entities report their filings)
Here is a roundup:
Seven persons have filed for a seat on the Houston board of education. They are Jeff Crites, Rob Harrington, Erin Abney, Brittany Salazar, Charlie Malam Dustin Douglas and Tanner Cantrell. Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.
Four seats will be filled on the Texas County Health Department board. Incumbents C.J. Smith, Kirby Holmes and Madeline Miller are seeking re-election. One unexpired term on the board created with the resignation of Sally Smith also will filled. The appointee, Jim Hagler, filed.
Joleen Durham was the only filing for a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. Oma Inez Fockler did not seek re-election.
Don Romines, a retired businessman and former council member, is challenging Houston Mayor Willy Walker.
Joe Honeycutt, who serves in the Ward I, filed for re-election, as did Kim Bittle in Ward III. Angie Gettys filed last week and will challenge Bittle.
Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II, where one year remains. Seeking the one-year seat are Glen McKinney and Sheila Walker, who served on the council from about 2012-2018.
Raymondville School: Three filed for seats on the Raymondville board of education: Shelbi Dixon, Allan Branstetter and Doug Swan. Branstetter and Swan are the incumbents.
Plato Schools: Six persons have filed for two positions — Clint Todd (incumbent), Dalton Wade Quick, Michael L. Sternberg, Tobias "Tony" Fletcher, Kristi Atterberry and Michael Humphrey (incumbent).
Success School: Filing are incumbents Alva McCown for a three-year term, Lanny Cline, three-year term; and Beth McNew, two-year term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.