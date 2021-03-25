Several teams from the Houston High School chapter of the Future Farmers of American recently competed in FFA Career Development Events and all of its teams will advance to district competition.
Here are the winners: Livestock, first in area, Jaden Brotherton, Case Jones, Devin Casey, Kolten Gayer and Cody Allen; agronomy, second in area, Destiny York, Ben Cook and Kaelan Ireland; poultry, third in area, Stone Jackson, Addison Cook, Tres Warner and Waylon Collins; dairy foods, third in area, John Kimery, Kellsi Gayer, Wyatt Hughes and Ethan Neal; and meats, fifth in area, Ben Cook, Carl Fitzgerald, Aaron Morton and Braden Christeson.
