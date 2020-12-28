COVID-19 UPDATE

 

Amid a holiday weekend, there were seven positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Sunday and Monday. 

Twenty-eight positive cases were reported at home and four hospitalized on Monday, the Texas County Health Department said. 

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days — stood at 33.3 percent. That's twice the state average. 

Positive employee and resident cases at two long-term facilities in the county stood at 41 late Monday. 

