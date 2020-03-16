Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... OZARK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... DOUGLAS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... CHRISTIAN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... TANEY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... STONE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... HOWELL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN BARRY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 445 AM CDT TUESDAY. * AT 844 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN ON VERY SATURATED GROUND ACROSS THE WARNING AREA. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS WARNING INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... HIGHWAY 13 AT RAILEY CREEK NEAR REEDS SPRING... HIGHWAY 13 AT PINE RUN NORTHWEST OF GALENA... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA... AND HIGHWAY 142 AT THE SPRING RIVER WEST OF LANTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&