Western Missouri's chief federal judge says all trials, grand jury proceedings and non-emergency hearings will be continued until March 29.
According to an order issued Monday, criminal matters such as initial appearances, arraignments, detention hearings and issuance of warrants will take place as normal. Attorneys will also be allowed to file motions that can be resolved without oral argument, and all bankruptcy hearings and trials will be conducted by telephone based on the circumstances and direction of the judge handling them.
All courthouses and offices in the Western District of Missouri would remain open for business, but "the public is encouraged to follow all applicable public health guidelines and precautions," according to the order.
