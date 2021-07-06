There were seven persons killed in Missouri during the long July 4 weekend, down from last year’s 15, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A single death occurred in Troop G.
Troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and all seven fatalities. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests.
Troopers handled 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one fatality. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests. There were no drownings.
There was one traffic fatality on Friday during the counting period. A 15-year-old female from Norwood died when the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger lost control, and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The girl was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It occurred on Owens Road north of Norwood.
There was one boating fatality on July 3. The investigation is pending; no further information is available.
