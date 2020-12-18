Texas County Memorial Hospital has a new COVID-19 antigen test available, and it has a one hour turnaround time. The test is available to use for inpatients and outpatients.
The best news for area patients is that the nasopharyngeal swab can be performed in the clinics, but the swab specimens will still have to be processed by the hospital laboratory.
Patients can receive the test at either of the TCMH clinic locations in Licking or Mountain Grove, but test results will not be available in one hour due to the courier pick up and drop off time frames.
The TCMH Cabool Medical Clinic is not offering the test in its clinic, but they will send their patients to the hospital to complete the test if it is deemed necessary.
To be eligible to receive the new COVID test, patients must have a provider’s order and the testing criteria lists that patients must be symptomatic within six days of the onset of their symptoms.
Patients who think they may need to be tested are always welcome to visit the TCMH Walk-In Clinic at the Medical Office Complex in Houston, but are asked to call ahead first. The TCMH provider who sees patients will make the determination of whether or not persons meet the criteria to receive the one hour turnaround test.
For more information about TCMH providers and their clinic locations, visit www.tcmh.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.