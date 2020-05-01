FARMERS MARKET

June Owens, right, sells produce from her Licking farm at the Lone Star Farmers Market in downtown Houston.

 FILE PHOTO

The Lone Star Farmers Market will reopen today (May 1)  in downtown Houston, it was announced Wednesday.

The market operates from a pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. It is open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be additional protocols in place due to Covid-19 and the need for social distancing.

They are:

—Vendors will be spread out with at least 6 feet between booths.

—Social distancing while in line and at the market in general will be mandatory. 

—The market will be as "touchless" as possible.  

—Vendors will package all products themselves and customers will not be permitted to touch products until after the transaction is complete.

—The market will have hand-washing available at the Extension office and encourage shoppers to use it. 

—Each vendor will have sanitizer available to them to sanitize between sales.

It is hoped, as time moves along, that some of the measures won’t be necessary.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments