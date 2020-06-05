Farmers market open

The start of the farmers market kicked off Friday, March 31, in downtown Houston.

The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning at the Lone Star Plaza. 

Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First Street and Pine Street in Houston.

Hours are  8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. Growers also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex. 

