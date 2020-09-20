Texas County farmers can qualify for another round of federal aid, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., announced late last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announced it is making up to an additional $14 billion in aid available nationwide to assist agricultural producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program funding provided through the Blunt-backed CARES Act. The application period will open Monday and runs through Dec. 11.
“Missouri’s farmers and producers drive our state’s economy and help feed and fuel the world,” said Blunt. “We need to be sure they have the support they need to manage the challenges they face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Additional information and application forms are available at http://farmers.gov/cfap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.