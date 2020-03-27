The Family Support Division Call Center will temporarily operate seven days a week and expand hours to handle the growing influx of calls from low-income Missourians for services, it announced late Friday.
The temporary hours of operation starting Saturday will be from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service has just approved the agency’s waiver request to temporarily suspend Food Stamp telephone interviews.
“Many Missourians are turning to the Family Support Division for the very first time in their life and need information and guidance on how DSS helps low-income families,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “The fastest way to find basic information about Food Stamp, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and Child Care Subsidy benefits and who may qualify is to visit the DSS website. The waiver approval to temporarily suspend Food Stamp interviews is a tremendous boost to the Family Support Division’s ability to focus the efforts of all FSD call center staff on assisting Missourians who now need services.”
Applicants can apply for services any time of day: Fill out an application form online or download and send a completed application and the necessary documents by email or fax. First-time applicants who may be unfamiliar with the eligibility criteria for Food Stamp, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Child Care Subsidy benefit programs need to keep in mind that these programs are for low-income Missourians and some household incomes may still be too high to qualify, despite a family member’s job loss.
Texas County residents can apply for services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or by fax to 573-526-9400.
Texas County residents who have questions or need assistance can call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.
