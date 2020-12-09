A charitable foundation managed by a pair of Texas County residents has money to donate to local non-profit organizations that benefit kids.
Yukon residents and long-time Texas County property owners David and Nicole Johnson administer funding from the Mindel Family Foundation, which was formed in 2016 after Nicole’s father, David Mindel, passed away. After distributing $285,000 in early 2020, the foundation will give out $350,000 in 2021.
The Johnsons are hoping to gift more money to local organizations. David said it hasn’t been easy to find local places to distribute funds, and he thinks that might be due (at least in part) to the cell phone number he and Nicole use that has a California-based 818 area code.
“It happens over and over again,” David said. “We’ll call and leave a message and then we don’t get a return call. If we call and you see that number, please answer or call back.”
In four years, the foundation has given out $1,025,000 in grants to children’s charities around the country. Its mission is to support children in any way possible.
“We tend to gift to smaller charities or local chapters,” David said, “where a small donation of $1,500 to $2,500 can make a big difference.”
Local charities that have previously received funds from the foundation include CASA and the Child Advocacy Center in West Plains. Both will receive funds again in 2021.
Some of the other grants have gone to Boys to Men Mentoring Network, Kidney Kids, Raise a Child, The Rape Foundation, Ronald McDonald House of Austin Texas, Active Minds, Rhythm Child Network, People Helping People, Share Ourselves and Para Los Ninos.
The Johnsons will distribute funds in February and the deadline for applying is Jan. 31.
Anyone representing a 501c3 non-profit that benefits children can contact David Johnson at DKJ61560@yahoo.com for information about potentially receiving money.
“We’re looking for some new charities to give to where we live and participate,” David said. “Please get in touch with us.”
