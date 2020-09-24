A total of 1,922 students are enrolled this fall at Missouri State University-West Plains.
That’s a 2-percent decrease over the 2019 fall semester, according to official enrollment statistics for the 2020 fall semester which were released last week. Last year, 1,963 students were enrolled, university officials said.
“We are pleased to be down only a few percentage points for the fall semester, in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” MSU-WP Interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster said. “I am impressed by the desire of our students to continue their education while facing some uncertainties about how the fall semester would unfold. I am also thankful for our faculty and staff who worked diligently over the summer to make the fall semester a reality. Our staff found ways to provide services virtually so they could continue to serve our students, and our faculty adjusted their teaching methods and lesson plans to allow for more virtual options.”
This year’s enrollment figures showed several other positives:
•The number of high school graduates eligible for the A+ Program increased 3-percent. This year, 208 graduates enrolled at MSU-WP, compared 202 graduates last year.
•The number of online credit hours taken by students increased 12-percent. This fall, students enrolled in 5,598 online credit hours, compared to 4,999 last fall.
•The number of high school students taking classes rose from 788 last fall to 839 this fall, a 6.5-percent increase. This includes dual credit, dual enrollment and early degree program students.
“While there are differences in and out of the classroom this fall semester, the commitment to providing a quality educational opportunity for students remains the same,” Lancaster said.
Missouri State-West Plains’ final overall enrollment figure includes students taking classes at the West Plains and Mountain Grove campuses, as well as online, through high school dual credit/dual enrollment programs, and through the Viticulture and Enology Science and Technology Alliance (VESTA) of which Missouri State-West Plains is a member.
In addition to the 1,922 students enrolled in Missouri State-West Plains courses this fall, 118 students are enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s level courses offered locally through Missouri State-Springfield’s outreach office.
