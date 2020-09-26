ARREST

A Falcon man faces four charges following his arrest Saturday, Sept. 26,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Falcon man was arrested on a DWI charge and several other offenses early Saturday in Texas County.

Stetson E. Fletcher, 21, is charged with DWI, having no insurance, failiung to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

