Faith Fellowship’s children’s church, known as SuperKids, is hosting a grand opening celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

All kids, age kindergarten - sixth grade, are invited. A tour of the new facility for parents and guests will be available immediately following the morning worship service.

After two wet winters, one pandemic and 17 months of construction, Faith Fellowship has completed an addition and renovations on its 3,000 square foot children’s church.

“We tried to create an environment that is age appropriate for kids to grow in character and community,” Children’s Education Director Salina Holland said.

“This will be a safe, fun space to build kid’s faith and to bring their friends. Our SuperKids room is filled with fun activities and everywhere they look it will inspire their faith,”  children’s pastor Boulder McKinney wants parents to know.

SuperKids meets at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

