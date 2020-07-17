Faith Fellowship is hosting a three-day children’s VBS crusade July 31 – Aug. 2 with the Jubilee Gang. The event is 6 – 7:30 nightly with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and during Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
The Jubilee Gang is a high octane children’s ministry with a full 40 foot stage of lights, hilarious video clips and heart thumping games. Organizers said everything they do will point to a deeper relationship with Jesus; whether it is the adrenaline blaster games, character skits or powerful object lessons and illustrated sermons. Parents are welcome to join their children and will sit on the edge of their seats as they experience and interact with the activities and messages, they said. They will also be impacted by the Jubilee Gang's infectious desire to communicate Jesus Christ to our community.
Prize giveaways are planned nightly. Here is the schedule: Friday night, a Foam Party; Saturday night, an Ice Cream Stand; and Sunday night, a Glow Party. Persons can pre-register your children at faithfellowshiphouston.org.
The Jubilee Gangs ministry is aimed at kindergarten through sixth grade; however, entire families are encouraged to attend. Children younger than kindergarten must be accompanied by an adult. “We want kids to join us as the Jubilee Gang shares the goodness of Jesus in a fun and exciting way,” said Children’s Pastor Boulder McKinney.
For complete detailed information about the event, visit Faith Fellowship’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.