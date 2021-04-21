The Texas County Fair Board has announced the launching of a new program designed to help kids become first-time exhibitors at the organization’s annual Livestock Fair.
Called the “Beginner Exhibitor Scholarship Package,” the program includes an application form, and a chosen winner will be given the opportunity to begin a career as a livestock exhibitor with rabbits. The Fair Board will provide the necessary supplies, including animals, cages and feed.
To be eligible, a child must be 5 to 14 years old, have never shown livestock at a previous fair, reside in Texas County or surrounding counties, consent to visits by Fair Board representatives, attend the Texas County Livestock Fair (July 27 through Aug. 31) and take possession of provided rabbits in June. If a problem is present when a representative visits, the scholarship winner has a week to correct it.
Applications must be turned in by May 11, and the winner must agree to participate in showing at the Fair for three years, or return the provided cage. The winner will not have a choice in what breed of rabbit is provided, and the animal must be sold at the Fair.
Applications are available in Houston at Beasley Feed and Farm Supply, MFA and Orscheln Farm and Home, or by mail from a Fair Board contact.
For more information, or to obtain an application, call Curtis at 417-217-2588, Traci at 417-260-4165, Sherri at 417-260-1256 or Diane at 417-457-6313.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.