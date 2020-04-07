fair weigh-in
Texas County Fair animal weigh-ins set for April 19 have been canceled.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Texas County Fair Board announced Monday that youth livestock weigh-ins set for April 19 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.

In a Facebook post, the Fair Board presented numerous guidelines for exhibitors still hoping to show and sell animals at the fair.

The Texas County Fair is scheduled to take place July 28 through Aug. 1.

