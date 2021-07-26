Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.
The four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were destined for a local beauty supply store, agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman said in a statement.
They hadn’t been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and weren’t labeled with the distributor’s name or the manufacturer’s name, he said.
That means there’s no way to tell whether the eyelashes had been exposed to disease during manufacturing or whether they were stored properly and kept away from insect-infested areas, Dyman told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.
“There’s no telling what’s on these eyelashes,” he said.
False eyelashes can be made of synthetics and are attached using adhesive, and unregulated or dangerous materials could lead to allergic reactions, eye irritation or worse, Dyman said.
No business or individual has been cited, the newspaper reported.
Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved false lashes are often seized in New Orleans but officials said this shipment was “particularly large,” WVUE-TV reported.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.