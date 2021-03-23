The Roby Fire Department was called for extrication equipment just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after a cattle trailer overturned on East Highway 32 near Prairie Road, authorities said.
More than 90 cows were involved in the crash. An inventory is under way to determine the extent of injuries and how many died.
