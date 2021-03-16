The City of Houston’s wholesale electrical costs skyrocketed for a one-week period last month amid extreme temperatures, the city council heard Monday.
While final figures haven’t been tabulated, Houston’s share of the $12.7 million hike incurred by a group of cities was estimated at $800,000 by City Administrator Scott Avery. Typically Houston represents about 7 percent of the organization’s consumption.
The price shocker arrived earlier this month at city hall, and was the subject of a meeting Thursday of the 13 members of the Mid-Missouri Municipal Power Energy Pool comprised of cities who collectively purchase power at wholesale costs to benefit their municipal utility operations.
It is unclear how that may affect electrical customers in Houston. The city council will have to make choices how to pay for the staggering bill when tabulated. One option offered in the pool, which will tap a line of credit to pay its own bill, is paying the spike over 24 months at a 1 percent interest rate. Otherwise, the city would be required to dip into reserves to pay its wholesale electrical bill.
The next question would be if and how that is passed to electrical users. Houston has about $3.7 million in its bank accounts, Avery reported earlier in the meeting.
Avery — using a slideshow presentation — said the pool had to go onto the open market to buy power. A huge increase in natural gas prices — which is the primary source of generating the power — drove the enormous increase. The pool’s total power cost for the month was $1.5 million more than all of 2020.
In Houston, the city-owned utility has pumped in millions of dollars that have been used for capital expenditures and economic development over the years. It has never experienced such an increase in wholesale costs.
Houston joined the organization in March 2013 after it learned that its long-time supplier, Sho-Me Power Corp., would no longer serve it. That allowed the city to act jointly with towns to aggregate their load as provided in the state constitution and get the best bids possible for electric service. Houston retains full local control over its local operations and retail electric rates.
In Texas County, Cabool also is a member.
The City of Houston on Feb. 15 asked its large electrical customers to conserve on electrical use to avoid hitting a demand target that would cause rates to jump significantly because of peak consumption. That included users such as Durham Co., Houston Walmart Supercenter, Texas County Memorial Hospital and Texas County, which are expected to bear the brunt of the city’s cost, should the city pass it on to customers. Unlike Springfield, no rolling blackouts occurred.
News of the hit to the city’s checkbook — which surfaced following a question by Alderman Kevin Stilley as the council prepared to go into a closed session — comes amid several major projects already underway, including the installation of a municipal-owned high speed fiber-to-the-home internet system estimated to cost nearly $2 million and bath house project totaling $647,000 at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, which was revamped last year. A state grant and a loan from Simmons Bank financed that; repayment comes from a sales tax earmarked for parks. Additionally, the city is in the middle of the first phase of an automatic reading system that transmits water and sewer usage directly to Houston City Hall.
Avery reported the electrical pool is meeting with congressional representatives and regulators about the huge increase as it seeks relief.
As part of its 2021 budget, the council decided not to increase electrical prices this year. Normally, a 3 percent hike occurs annually.
NO IMMEDIATE HIKE TO INTERCOUNTY CUSTOMERS
Customers of Intercounty Electric Cooperative won’t see any immediate impact from the cold snap. “Our three-tiered system, in which the cooperative receives the power it distributes, helped avoid immediate power cost adjustments from being passed on to our members during the recent extreme weather event,” said Heather Satterfield, director of communications for Intercountry Electric Cooperative, which is headquartered at Licking. “As part of the long-term planning process, deferred revenue funds are set aside when sales and profits exceed expectations. These funds offer rate stability during challenges such as the extreme weather we recently experienced. Rate adjustments are typically only adjusted annually. Due to this event, future wholesale rates may require an increase earlier than expected. However, our membership was not immediately affected.”
Members of the Mid-Missouri Municipal Power Energy Pool are Cabool, Cuba, Houston, Mansfield, Mountain View, Newburg, Richland, St. Robert, Salem, Seymour, Steelville, Sullivan and Willow Springs.
