People have been living in the south-central Missouri Ozarks for thousands upon thousands of years.
Evidence of the area’s early residents can readily be found in Texas County, and was the focus of a project on Sunday through Friday of last week in which professionals shared their expertise (for free) to a group of 15 archeology enthusiasts. The project was a result of a partnership between the Missouri Archaeological Society (MAS), the Mark Twain National Forest (MTNF) and L-A-D Foundation, and was conducted on land owned by the L-A-D Foundation in the area known as The Narrows adjacent to the Big Piney River west of Houston.
Leading the way were two representatives of the Missouri State University Center for Archaeological Research (CAR) – project supervisor Dustin Thompson and support staff member Sarah Reid – and MTNF zone archeologist David Cain (of the Eleven Point Ranger District in Doniphan). The idea was for the experts to help the laypeople (some of whom were local, while others came from as far away as Kansas City, Kan.) learn how to properly identify and document archeological finds.
“We put this program together about 10 years ago,” Thompson said, “to do outreach with citizen archaeologists so they can work with professionals and learn how to record sites. About 90-percent of the archaeology done out there isn’t done by professionals – it’s collectors, high school kids and other people who walk along river banks and plowed fields and find stuff. But that kind of information gets lost because people don’t know there’s a way to record sites or don’t know how to do it.
“Our mission is to show people how we do a survey and how we record those sites.”
Recorded information (even from non-professionals) is kept at the State Historic Preservation Office in Jefferson City.
“Then if there’s a project like a highway or a dam, when the professional archaeologists come in they have a better idea of the sites that are already out there,” Thompson said. “So we’re doing this for our own benefit, and so resources can be recorded before they’re destroyed.”
During last week’s endeavor, several examples of artifacts depicting ancient human activity were located, including a handful of “projectile points” (commonly called spearheads and arrowheads) and many pieces of “debitage,” which are basically bits or flakes of material produced during the creation of chipped stone tools.
“For every one of the projectile points, there are thousands of pieces of debitage that come off in the production process,” Thompson said. “About half to two-thirds of the shovel-tests we’ve done here have been positive for cultural material.”
Thompson said that during last week’s visit, some friends and relatives of local participants showed he and his partners collections that included points up to 7,000 years old.
Thompson said the
Local resident Brad Hooper allowed project participants to camp on his land.
“This wouldn’t have happened without him,” Cain said.
Experts, participants and rock art specialist Michael Fuller also visited a bluff near the Little Piney River on Wednesday to observe “pictographs,” or ancient paintings done by early residents of the area. Thompson said analysis of the pictographs revealed they were produced using raw hematite (an iron oxide compound).
“They crushed it up and made a paste that turns red,” he said.
When they weren’t digging and sifting soil near the river, participants often looked for artifacts on the surface near the camp. Several objects were found, including projectile points, a drill and others.
“We’re very interested in knowing, as precisely as possible, where people have found things,” Reid said, “to help us know more about the human past.”
The Missouri Archaeological Society has been in operation since the 1930s and is one of the oldest statewide archeological groups in the nation. Detailed information about the organization, including how to join, is available online.
