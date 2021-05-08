As part of the ongoing Ozarks Healthcare expansion project, it will temporarily close its main hospital (surgery) entrance at 1100 Kentucky Ave., West Plains, beginning Saturday, May 8.
All patients and visitors will be required to enter the hospital through the north lobby located next to the emergency department.
Patients may enter campus through the north entrance on Eighth Street. Parking for those seeking emergency care will continue to be available next to the emergency department.
Parking will also be available in the emergency department’s upper (lot 14) and lower (lot 13) paved lots for patients and visitors. Patients needing to access any of the clinics within the hospital located on 1115 Alaska Avenue (Internal Medicine, Heart and Lung Center, Endocrinology, Dermatology, etc.) will still be able to enter through the hospital’s Doctors’ Pavilion entrance and use the parking lot located at 1115 Alaska Ave.
Daily shuttle services will be available during the temporary closure from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shuttles will be available by calling 417-293-4731 from your cell phone once you arrive to request a pickup. Shuttle drivers will be patrolling the parking lots to pick up those who do not call. Hospital security officers may also be contacted for assistance at 417-293-8430. Directional signage will be posted.
All scheduled surgery patients will be notified of the temporary entrance closure. The temporary entrance closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks.
A map indicting all temporary entrance and parking changes may be viewed at https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/. Ozarks Healthcare’s current COVID-19 protocols and screening requirements remain in place. All patients, visitors, and coworkers are required to mask and be screened before entry.
