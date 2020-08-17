A regional flying organization will host a Sept. 19 meeting for those wanting to learn to fly.
EAA Chapter 1218, a local organization that is part of the national Experimental Aircraft Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started.
The program is at 9 a.m. at the chamber hangar, 810 Bryan St., Willow Springs. (Highway DD to Sunshine Street to Bryan Street at west side of airport).
Anyone with an aviation interest is invited. EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested individuals to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate.
The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical and will culminate in a free introductory flight.
EAA, with approximately 900 chapters around the world, provides activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing “The Spirit of Aviation.” Chapter activities range from monthly meetings, to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.
EAA chapters are the backbone of the international EAA organization, which has more than 200,000 members. The local organizations include general EAA chapters as well as specialized chapters for vintage aircraft, warbird, ultralight and aerobatic flight enthusiasts.
For more information, contact Tom White at 417-233-1218.
