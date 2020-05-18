An event held annual at Mountain Grove has been cancelled for 2020, organizers said Monday.
“Kid Fest: Coming Together in Love” will not be held, said Rita Foster, one of the organizers.
“It was decided that with the uncertainty and risk in the coronavirus pandemic that was declared in the United States earlier this year, that it would not be possible to safely bring together hundreds of people for fun and food,” Foster said.
The event has grown over the years as an event for families. It is held at the fairgrounds at Mountain Grove.
“These last few months have been a strain for families with stay-at-home orders but we hope that relationships have been stronger and lives have changed in positive ways," Foster said. "We pray for the good things we once had to resume and improvements in every way to be made for enriching family and community life whenever possible."
