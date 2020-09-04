A longtime city police officer has been named acting police chief for the City of Houston.
Lt. Brad Evans will assume day-to-day supervision of the department after Police Chief Tim Ceplina is away on a second medical leave that is estimated to last four to six weeks.
The decision came Tuesday during a meeting of the Houston City Council.
Evans has been associated with the department from December 2003 until May 2006 and the second from 2008 until January 2018. He was promoted to sergeant in October 2015 and was the City of Houston’s economic development director from March through June 2018 before deciding he wanted to continue to serve in law enforcement.
In other matters, members:
•Approved paying Visu-Sewer of Missouri LLC about $148,985 to make major repairs to a sewer line that runs through Emmett Kelly Park and under U.S. 63. Trouble was found in a line through a video inspection. The project calls for the firm to replace the clay pipe, allowing water not to gush in and arrive at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city will learn soon when the work will begin.
•Authorized the purchase of a heated power washer that will be used to sanitize playground equipment at city parks. The cost is $14,228, and it expected to be reimbursed by the Texas County Commission, which was awarded nearly $3 million for COVID-19 relief. It has been taking applications for the funds. The city expects to share the equipment with the school district, if needed.
•Learned that a regional solid waste management district has awarded the city a grant to purchase a leaf vacuum. The debris will be used for compost and most likely made available at the old city dump off East Highway 17. The equipment costs about $12,390.
•Heard an update on efforts to update the employee manual and include a grievance process that moves from the employee’s supervisor, administrator, personnel committee and full council.
•Authorized purchase of materials for a second basketball court at Emmett Kelly Park. The original expected vendor filed bankruptcy. The city had not paid any money, and will proceed to another vendor at a cost of $10,973, about $1,400 more than expected.
•Learned that condenser problems have surfaced at the Houston Storm Shelter. Robertson Heating and Cooling is examining the problem. Members authorized spending $11,000 initially.
•Heard about an effort by the Houston Fire Department to inspect more than 200 water hydrants in the city and flow test about 20 percent annually. The survey is required by the Insurance Services Office that scores fire departments on how they are doing against its organization’s standards to determine property insurance costs.
•Adjourned into a closed session and will move forward on identifying personnel for its new fiber system.
