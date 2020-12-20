A man from Eunice was arrested early Sunday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

Robert C. Williams, 36, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was wanted on felony Texas County warrants for tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and having no driver's license. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

