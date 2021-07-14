The Texas County Republicans' next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Houston Lions Club north of Houston off U.S. 63.

Potluck at 6 p.m.

Missouri senator for the 33rd District, Karla Eslinger, is the featured speaker. Everyone welcome.

