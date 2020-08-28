The saga of Solomon’s travels has come to a happy end.
Solomon, a 150-pound African Sulcata tortoise who had been missing for 74 days, was found last week by a man in Cheatham County, Tenn.
Buddy Gupton discovered Solomon grazing in a valley off of Cheatham Dam Road just a quarter mile from where he had escaped.
Solomon’s owner, Lynn Cole, was ecstatic about him being home.
“I guess we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long,” Cole said. “No matter his traveled course or intent, Solomon is now safely at home and so much joy has been returned to our family.”
One of the first things Solomon did was enjoy a meal of his favorite teats, collard greens, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bananas and watermelon rinds.
Cole said the family will be presenting Mr. Gupton with a cash reward of $1,000 on Friday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
