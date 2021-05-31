After faltering over the last year due to COVID-19, emergency room numbers are exceeding the budget, the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees heard Tuesday.
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for April.
“Overall revenues were up by $158,384 for the month, which is a 2.5 percent increase from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “We had a 12.6 percent decline in our inpatient volumes as we were down by $175,828.”
Pamperien mentioned outpatient revenue was up $322,359 for the month, which is the second consecutive month. There were substantial increases in CT, ambulance, ultrasound and emergency room.
“Our overall expenses were down again this month,” Pamperien said. “We were under budget by $387,045, so we continue to manage our expenses well.”
Bad debt was $413,375.
Pamperien noted that the contractual adjustments were higher this month at 68.9 percent for the month and 63.4 percent year-to-date.
“Our collections were up in April, so this boosted our contractuals,” Pamperien said.
“The hospital ended the month of April with a negative bottom line of $224,663 and year-to-date with a negative bottom line of $464,203.” Pamperien said. “The increase in our contractual adjustments affected these results.”
“Our other revenues are down from our budgeted expectations this month by $388,231,” Pamperien said. “This year is unusual with several one time only items budgeted in this category.”
Pamperien noted that that current ER defibrillator was 9 years old and needed repair. It was approved to trade in the old unit and purchase a new ZOLL defibrillator.
In old business, Chris Strickland, TCMH chief executive officer, reported the roofing repair project is underway and ahead of schedule for completion.
In new business, Courtney Owens, quality management director, mentioned that CMS (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) has teamed up with HQIN (Health Quality Innovation Network) to help improve hospital processes.
“Our focus will be on decreasing readmission rates,” said Owens. “They have already provided a lot of good resources such as action plans on how to make this happen.”
Amanda Turpin, director of nursing, stated that Shelby Ellison, case manager, has done a good job with the improvement processes. Ellison has already reimplemented the hospital’s discharge and post discharge follow up calls.
Turpin mentioned the obstetrics department nursing staff is implementing a quality committee within its department to review each policy, increase education, and make new hires comfortable in their roles.
Helania Wulff, public relations and physician recruiting director, said the hospital still actively seeking two family medicine with obstetrics physicians.
“We are still waiting to hear back from the internal medicine candidate,” Wulff said. “We should know in a couple of weeks if the contract is accepted.”
Strickland said the hospital will upgrade its current MRI to an Orion MRI once the roofing project is completed.
“During the MRI upgrade later this fall, we will have minor construction inside,” Pamperien noted. “We will also have an onsite mobile unit for a couple of weeks.”
Strickland the parent company of Houston House nursing home has requested TCMH to provide a physician for each of its nursing homes. Dr. Jonathan Beers, DO, will be the physician for Houston House, Dr. Douglas Crase, MD, will do Licking Park Manor, and Dr. Jessica King, MD, CMD, is assigned to Autumn Oaks in Mountain Grove.
“We are happy to partner with them and offer this service,” Strickland explained. “The three physicians will provide coverage for each other.”
COVID-19 UPDATE
Strickland discussed a COVID-19 call with the MHA (Missouri Hospital Association) and the governor. Cases are currently holding steady throughout Missouri.
“Post Covid plans are currently in progress,” Mr. Strickland said. “We are reviewing opening our Hutcheson Pharmacy lobby back up to the public, bringing back our auxiliary and opening our gift shop, reinstating the Youth Ambassador program and hopefully bringing back our volunteers.”
“Texas County currently only has an 18.2 percent inoculation rate,” Strickland said. “We have engaged our Covid Committee to have hard stops in place in case we have a surge this fall.”
GRANTS RECEIVED
Strickland mentioned a USDA Rural Development grant approved for the hospital. These funds will be used for new Stryker defibrillators and monitors for ambulances.
“The cost of the new equipment is $193,000, and the USDA grant kicked in $168,000,” Strickland noted. “We have placed the equipment order and they should be installed in a couple of months.”
Strickland discussed the SHIP (Small Hospital Improvement Program) grant totaling $240,000. “These funds will be used towards the East Wing completion,” Strickland said.
Strickland reported the hospital was approved for USAC (Universal Service Administrative Company) funding. TCMH will receive $8,372 to cover fiber costs for the next two and half years.
Strickland highlighted the upcoming foundation golf tournament on Saturday, June 12, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.
Present at the meeting were Wes Murray; Linda Pamperien; Turpin; Wulff; Owens; Strickland; Beers, DO, chief of staff; Renina Pearce, administrative secretary; board members Jim Perry, Allan Branstetter, Joleen Durham, Jay Loveland and Steve Pierce.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon, Tuesday, June 22, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, persons can attend via teleconference. To attend the meeting via teleconference, call 417-967-1236 to be placed in the teleconference meeting.
