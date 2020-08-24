The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded on Aug. 23 to a report of a riding lawn mower valued at $600 stolen from a Cleveland Road residence Houston.
A 54-year-old man there told the officer he had purchased the mower from his sister and it was gone when he came to get it. The man named a suspect.
•A deputy responded at about 12:45 a.m. Aug. 23 to a report of a domestic assault at a Highway Y residence at Willow Springs.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 23-year-old man who was sleeping in a vehicle next to the residence. The man told the deputy he and his 24-year-old girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument but nothing physical had occurred.
The officer spoke with the woman and she said the same thing. The deputy advised both people of the 12-hour rule.
•Steven R. Shriver, 50, of 3041 Wagner Road at Willow Springs, was arrested Aug. 22 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for non-support.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of Shriver’s vehicle on U.S. 60 at Cabool. He was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later transferred to the Texas County Jail.
•On July 2, a deputy investigated a report of a 28-year-old woman being assaulted by her 37-year-old boyfriend at her Bado Road residence at Cabool.
Upon arrival to her residence, the officer made contact with the woman and observed she was crying, but she said she didn’t know what the officer was talking about and didn’t have anything to say. She also said she was leaving for the night to stay with her mother.
•A 56-year-old Willow Springs woman reported on July 2 that a 26-year-old man was trespassing at her Highway Y residence.
When an investigating deputy arrived, the man was gone. The woman said she told him to leave several times and he refused, and then left when she called law enforcement. She said she didn’t wish to pursue charges.
•A 46-year-old Willow Springs woman reported on July 3 that an orange 2017 Kubota tractor and front loader attachment valued at $76,000 had been stolen from her Highway 137 property.
The woman told an investigating deputy who she thought it sold it.
•A 75-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on Aug. 19 that a mailbox and oak post had been swiped from his Highway MM residence. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 17
Courtney Sallis – 24-hour commitment
Matthew Ramsey – assault, violation of protection order
Clarence Hall – driving while revoked
Haley Dodd – endangering the welfare of a child
James D. Nix II – burglary, stealing firearm
Aug. 18
Brittany J. Hoots – possession of a controlled substance
Marc P. Lukomski – tampering with motor vehicle
Cheryl J. Webster – DWI, possession of a controlled substance
Willie L. Day – driving while revoked
Aug. 19
Joshua D. Landmark – DWI
John P. Weaver – trespassing, property damage
Christopher T. Brown – driving without a license
Aug. 21
Emily L. Perry – possession and delivery of a controlled substance
Austin A. Snyder – DWI, assault, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving
Jacob D. Willen – driving while suspended
Aug. 22
Kim Luck – assault
Justin A. Foster – burglary, stealing
Zachary D. Sims – receiving stolen property
Brian Jones – Mountain View warrant
Steven Shriver – warrant
