Houston Head Start is accepting applications for the new school year.

Children must be 3 or 4 before July 31.

Persons who would like to enroll their children can call 417-967-4111 or visit the Houston Head Start Center at 1470 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

Classes runs from mid-August until May. Hours are 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and occasionally on Fridays.

Started in 1965, Head Start supports the development of the whole child and recognizes that parents are the children’s first and most important teachers. The program revolves around strong relationships as the foundation for early learning. Children benefit from developmental screening to identify strengths and challenges, and that allows individual education plans to be developed. Health screenings also are held.

Head Start promotes language and literacy development, early math and science concepts, as well as positive attitudes toward learning. The aim is to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

