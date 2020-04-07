The Missouri Department of Social Services is extending the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program from March 31, 2020 to May 31, 2020 for Missourians who have not previously applied.
LIHEAP helps low-income Missourians with a one-time payment for their primary heating bills from November through May 31, 2020. To be eligible for the program, low-income Missourians must:
•Be responsible for paying home heating costs,
•Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments,
•Have a household income less than 135 percent of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for family of four) and
•Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
“We want low-income Missourians to utilize LIHEAP to help reduce the financial strain they are facing so those dollars that may have been used for an energy bill can now pay for other essential needs,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “In addition to LIHEAP, low-income Missourians may also qualify for the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) that helps pay fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off, threatened to be shut off or if the household is in threat of disconnection, but may not have received a disconnection notice. Although energy providers may not be shutting off utilities at the present time, it is very important for low-income Missourians that have received a notice or know a notice will be coming to get help now to prevent service disconnection at a later date.”
The amount of Energy Crisis Intervention Program help is based on the amount of money needed to settle a household’s crisis with the energy provider. The maximum amount is $800 for the winter ECIP program that runs from November through May.
Low-income Missourians can view a short LIHEAP video to learn more about the program. (https://youtu.be/FN2wRoWYGj0)
To apply for one or both programs, households just need to complete one application form and then mail or fax the form to the office serving their community listed on last page of the application.
For federal fiscal year 2019, (Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019), 114,639 Missouri households received LIHEAP assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.