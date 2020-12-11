Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 52 employees with service awards at the 38th annual Celebration of TCMH Employees on Friday at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at TCMH.
Attendance was limited during each of the award presentations throughout the morning to allow social distancing to occur.
Evania Ryan of Houston took top honors as manager of the year at TCMH for 2020.
Ryan, an employee at TCMH since 2012, is the laboratory department director at TCMH.
“Evania was born to be a manager,” Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, said. “She is always coming up with new ideas to make improvements to patient care, and she comes to me with any concerns that she may have. She is very deserving of this award.”
Tim DeHart of Solo received the employee of the year award.
Employee of the year is limited to the individuals who have received the honor of employee of the month since the 2019 awards ceremony. All employees are allowed to vote for employee of the year by choosing one employee of the month in a secret ballot vote.
DeHart is the driver for the Medivan at TCMH. He has been employed at TCMH since 2018.
“Tim is always going above and beyond to help anywhere he is needed,” Doretta Todd-Willis, TCMH chief nursing officer at TCMH said.
“It is an honor to receive this award,” DeHart said. “The list of nominees for this award were top notch.”
The manager of the year and the employee of the year were honored with an engraved plaque, a $500 check, a pin and a day of paid time off.
Two employees that exemplified excellent customer service in the hospital organization in 2020 were honored. Diana Blackburn and DeHart were chosen to receive the honor. Blackburn works in the business office at TCMH.
Blackburn and DeHart were each awarded a plaque for their efforts and a $150 check.
Two hospital departments were honored with a “Customer Service Department of the Year” award. The Medical/Surgical and Laboratory departments received the award. Each will receive a special meal in their honor.
Wes Murray, chief executive officer at TCMH, recognized employees with service awards.
Marlene Collins was recognized for 35 years of service.
Bill Bridges and Marylyn Douglas have 30 years of service.
Tammy Jones and Terry Moore were honored for 25 years of service.
Diana Blackburn, Doug Collins, Lori Dailing, Betty Ice, Jennifer Jordan, Leslie Mahan, Amy Mills, Janet Robbins, Jennifer Terrill, Amanda Turpin and Linda Williams were acknowledged for 20 years of service.
Dorothy Bates, Jay Gentry, Juli Norris, Avery Parker, Jenny Sawyer and Amy Wilson had 15 years of service.
Heidi Carter, Tammy Colville, Misty Hopkins, Jennifer Hugenot, Jessica Weikel, Paula McDaniel, Sara McDaniel, Shanda Melton, Roxanne Rupar and Nina Wake have worked at the hospital for 10 years.
Recognized for 5 years of service were Melissa Arlint, Pamela Cook, Maylia Crewse, Larissa Embrey, Matthew Eskew, Stephanie Garrett, Stephanie Gentry, Stephanie Gingerich, Delilah Jones, Michael Morrell, Lisa Pellerito, Gina Pursifull, Melanie Scavone, Sierra Scott, Barbara Stone, David Swindle, Dana Terrill, Lauren Toman, Rose Vanderbilt and Nichole Vaughan.
In addition to the ceremony, the event included a video featuring pictures taken at TCMH throughout the year and light refreshments of cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
