CHARGES

An Eminence woman was arrested Saturday night, May 29, on five charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

An Eminence resident was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on drug charges. 

Theresa M. Haynes, 33, of Eminence, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of marijuana - 10 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and not wearing a seat belt. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

