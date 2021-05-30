An Eminence resident was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on drug charges.
Theresa M. Haynes, 33, of Eminence, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of marijuana - 10 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
She was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.