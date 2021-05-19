City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith waves from the seat of the department's vintage pumper truck as Houston Elementary School first-graders enjoy a ride down Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
Houston Elementary School second-graders wave from inside the City of Houston Fire Department's Pierce Saber pumper truck while enjoying a ride on Grand Avenue Monday morning. Assistant chief Jon Cook is in the driver's seat.
