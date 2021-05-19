In a time-honored tradition, Houston Elementary School first-graders enjoyed a ride on fire trucks through downtown Houston on the final day of the school year Wednesday morning.

Second-grade students who were denied the opportunity last year due to COVID-19 got to take their rides Monday morning. They rode inside vehicles due to weather-related concerns.

First-graders on the old pumper

City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith waves from the seat of the department's vintage pumper truck as Houston Elementary School first-graders enjoy a ride down Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.
Second-graders in the Saber

Houston Elementary School second-graders wave from inside the City of Houston Fire Department's Pierce Saber pumper truck while enjoying a ride on Grand Avenue Monday morning. Assistant chief Jon Cook is in the driver's seat.
First-graders on fire trucks

City of Houston Fire Department trucks carrying Houston Elementary School first-graders roll past the county administrative building Wednesday morning on Grand Avenue.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments