Texas County CARES Act funds allocated to TCMH have been instrumental to the hospital’s ability to battle COVID. Wes Murray, chief executive officer, reported that new equipment totaling about $25,000, has arrived and is already in use.
The new equipment includes 15 handheld and four backpack PROTEXUS Electrostatic Spraying Systems. The magnetically charged droplets produced by the sprayers coat 360 degrees around all surfaces, everywhere they are used.
“The droplets get into all cracks, crevices, underneath and behind objects,” Amy Wilson, housekeeping department director, said. “The contact time to kill COVID is only three minutes.”
Wilson explained that the new disinfectant sprayers will not remove a step from the standardized cleaning process of each patient room, but will instead add an extra layer of protection at the end, right before the housekeeping staff member exits the room.
Wilson added that the disinfectant sprayers will not only be used in patient rooms within the hospital, but in all of the TCMH clinics, ambulances and throughout the entire hospital.
“Keeping the hospital and clinics clean is a very important job to my staff and we are excited to add this extra step to our cleaning processes to give our patients one more layer of protection when they visit our facilities,” Wilson said.
Wilson mentioned that although her staff did a great job of disinfecting their assigned areas prior to the addition of the disinfectant sprayers, adding them to their cleaning processes will make a big difference in the accuracy of all of their work.
The disinfectant sprayers were put into production on Thanksgiving Day.
Additional new equipment as a result of CARES Act funds, included 20 air purifiers that were installed in patient rooms throughout the hospital and the medical complex in Houston.
“We are very grateful for the CARES Act funds that we received,” Murray said. “We have been able to strengthen our defense against COVID for the betterment of our patients and our community.”
