Several patrons of Intercounty Electric Cooperative at Licking won electric credits as part of its abbreviated annual meeting on Friday.

They are:

$600: Wayne Hackman, Licking

$200: Reid Blaker, Cabool

$200: Eternal Springs LLC, Rolla

$100: David Fererro, Rolla

$100: Katherine Stuart, Summersville

$100: Robert Bowen, Cabool

$100: Carolyn Bunch, Mountain Grove

The director election was uncontested, and members re-elected were: Samuel S. Auxier, North District; Michael H. Smith, Central District; and Doyle E. Bradford, South District.

