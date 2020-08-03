Voters will cast ballots Tuesday in a hotly contested bid to become the county’s next state representative and will decide a race for county public administrator.
Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for state representative for the 142nd District, which includes Texas County and parts of Pulaski and Phelps County, as well as Mountain View. On the ballot are Terry Brown, David J. Giarratano and Bennie Cook. All are Republicans. The winner takes a two-year term in Jefferson City. There is no opposition in November.
Connie Thompson did not seek re-election as public administrator. Three candidates are seeking the position on the Republican Ticket. They are: Tina Garrett, Ashley (Mayfield) Applegate and Shalena Purcell. There is no opposition in November.
Three candidates are on the ballot for the Republican nomination for 33rd District state senator. The current officeholder, Mike Cunningham, cannot run again due to term limits. Voters will choose from Rep. Robert Ross, Rep. Karla Eslinger and former state representative Van Kelly. The district includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. The winner faces retired educator Tammy Harty in the fall.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. A sample ballot appears in this week’s Messenger.
Absentee balloting can be conducted in the county clerk’s office on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.
One issue appears on the ballot. Constitutional Amendment 2 would tap federal funds to expand Medicaid. If approved, Missouri would begin the 38th state in the country to do so.
Running unopposed locally on the Republican Ticket are John Casey, District 1, associate commissioner, incumbent; Doyle Heiney, District 2, associate commissioner, incumbent; Scott Lindsey, sheriff, incumbent; Debbie James, assessor, incumbent; Marie Lasater, coroner, incumbent; and Chuck Manier, surveyor, incumbent.
Running unopposed locally on the Democrat Ticket are Brenda J. Jarrett, District 1, county commissioner; John E. Mitchell, District 2, associate commissioner; and Tammy Cantrell, collector-treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.