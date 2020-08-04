2020 Primary Election Returns
Aug. 4 – Texas County
Contested Races
Final unofficial results
33rd State Senate - Texas County voting
Karla Eslinger 1,037
Robert Ross 3,101
Van Kelly 848
(District includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright counties)
142nd District State Representative - Texas County voting
Terry Brown 2,035
Bennie Cook 2,721
David J. Giarratano 206
(District includes Texas County and parts of Pulaski, Phelps and Howell counties, including Mountain View)
Public Administrator
Ashley (Mayfield) Applegate 1,573
Tina Garrett 2,097
Shalena Purcell 985
Medicaid Expansion
Yes 1,632
No 4,045
