2020 Primary Election Returns

Aug. 4 – Texas County

Contested Races 

 

Final unofficial results

33rd State Senate - Texas County voting

33rd SENATE DISTRICT

From left: Rep. Karla Eslinger, Rep. Robert Ross and former Rep. Van Kelly.

Karla Eslinger 1,037

Robert Ross 3,101

Van Kelly 848

(District includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright counties)

142nd District State Representative - Texas County voting

142nd DISTRICT

From left: Candidates Terry Brown, Bennie Cook and David Giarratano.

Terry Brown 2,035

Bennie Cook 2,721

David J. Giarratano 206

(District includes Texas County and parts of Pulaski, Phelps and Howell counties, including Mountain View)

Public Administrator

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

From left: Ashley Mayfield Applegate, Tina Garrett and Shalena Purcell.

Ashley (Mayfield) Applegate 1,573

Tina Garrett 2,097

Shalena Purcell 985

Medicaid Expansion

Yes 1,632

No 4,045

See full returns for the House and Senate race. 

