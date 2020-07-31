Election judges to represent the Democratic Party are needed for Tuesday's election, County Clerk Laura Crowley said Friday afternoon.
Judges from each of the county's two political party — Republican and Democratic — assist voters at the polls.
Traditionally, volunteers tend to be older, and some of those are fearful of working due to the pandemic.
Persons who have an interest can call the county clerk's office at 417-967-2112.
