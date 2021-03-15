The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Stephanie M. Hawkins, 36, of 19030 Highway 119 at Salem, was arrested March 9 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised Hawkins was there. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $200,000.
•A deputy investigated a reported theft March 8 at a Highway 17 garage at Roby.
A 91-year-old man there told the officer three vehicle radiators and 11 car batteries with a total value of $1,850 had been stolen. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 8
James R. Hoyle – unlawful possession of a firearm
March 9
Shawn C. Cross – driving while revoked
Dominick P. Hunter – assault, unlawful possession of firearm
Stephanie M. Hawkins – unlawful possession of firearm, delivery of controlled substance
Joshua W. Young – tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
Brian L. Weber – failure to appear
March 10
Tabitha L. Cathcart – passing bad check
Michael D. Clouse – Willow Springs PD hold
Andrew Lewis – warrants
March 11
Gregory Rawlins – DWI
Randall R. Shepherd – stealing motor vehicle
Amber January – stealing, forgery
Missy Knutson – possession of a controlled substance
March 12
Jack A. Conkling – assault
James E. Madden – driving while revoked
Brenda L. Brim – 48-hour commitment
Willie L. Day – bond surrender
James E. Denny – driving while revoked
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.