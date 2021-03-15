The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Stephanie M. Hawkins, 36, of 19030 Highway 119 at Salem, was arrested March 9 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised Hawkins was there. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $200,000.

•A deputy investigated a reported theft March 8 at a Highway 17 garage at Roby.

A 91-year-old man there told the officer three vehicle radiators and 11 car batteries with a total value of $1,850 had been stolen. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

March 8

James R. Hoyle – unlawful possession of a firearm

March 9

Shawn C. Cross – driving while revoked

Dominick P. Hunter – assault, unlawful possession of firearm

Stephanie M. Hawkins – unlawful possession of firearm, delivery of controlled substance

Joshua W. Young – tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance

Brian L. Weber – failure to appear

March 10

Tabitha L. Cathcart – passing bad check

Michael D. Clouse – Willow Springs PD hold

Andrew Lewis – warrants

March 11

Gregory Rawlins – DWI

Randall R. Shepherd – stealing motor vehicle

Amber January – stealing, forgery

Missy Knutson – possession of a controlled substance

March 12

Jack A. Conkling – assault

James E. Madden – driving while revoked

Brenda L. Brim – 48-hour commitment

Willie L. Day – bond surrender

James E. Denny – driving while revoked

