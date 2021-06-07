An uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases continues in Texas County, the county health department reported Monday.
There have been 18 cases in the last week. There are 15 people isolated at home, and two hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 1,783 cumulative cases have been reported. Deaths total 24.
