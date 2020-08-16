Ed Hamilton, who ministered to thousands over a 60-year career as a pastor, passed away Sunday.
He was seeking medical treatment in the Kansas City area.
The Rev. Hamilton, 78, had fought declining health in a semi-retirement that followed his pastorage at Ozark Baptist Church east of Houston where he led it in three different building programs and most recently one at Central Baptist Church on Highway B.
A Crocker native, he was the 2009 recipient of the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He moved to Houston in 1992. His wife, LaMoine, a Houston School District teacher for 16 years, preceded him in death.
They were active in the community. He took a role in the Houston Ministerial Alliance, Houston Lions Club and the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. Community and church went hand in hand, he noted when receiving the chamber award. He served on the executive board of the Missouri Baptist Convention and two terms on the board of trustees of Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar.
With his smile, a tender heart and dry sense of humor, Hamilton ministered with many — performing more than 250 weddings and 400 funerals.
He is survived by two sons and had most recently lived in St. James where his son resided. He commuted to Houston for his Central Baptist Church ministry.
Services for the Rev. Hamilton are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Central Baptist Church, Houston. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The wearing of masks is requested. Evans Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons International.
